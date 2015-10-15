* Employment -5,100 in Sept, misses forecasts +5,000
* Jobless rate stays at 6.2 pct, vs 6.3 pct expected
* New car sales surge to all-time highs in Sept
* Mixed reports leaves outlook for rate cut clouded
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 15 Australian jobs took a slight
slip in September after a run of strong results but unemployment
held steady at 6.2 percent in a mixed report that did nothing to
clarify the outlook for another cut in interest rates.
Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
also showed sales of new vehicles jumped 5.5 percent in
September to break 100,000 for the first time ever in a hopeful
sign that consumer demand and confidence were on the mend.
In all, 5,100 jobs were lost in September, a modest miss
from forecasts of a 5,000 rise. The previous month was revised
up to show an increase of 18,000.
The jobless rate also surprised by holding at 6.2 percent,
when analysts had looked for a rise to 6.3 percent. It has
stayed between 6.0 and 6.4 percent for no less than 16 months
now in an unusually protracted period of stability.
Markets were barely ruffled by the data and the local dollar
held firm at $0.7325 having risen overnight as soft
U.S. indicators dragged on the U.S. currency.
Odds on another cut in interest rates from the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) actually widened a touch. Interbank futures
<0#YIB:> implying a one-in-five chance of an easing in the 2.0
percent cash rate at the next policy meeting on Nov. 3.
Investors are still wagering heavily on a move by February
in part due a surprise decision by Westpac this week to
raise its variable mortgage rates.
Despite September dip in employment, the labour market
remains surprisingly resilient compared to the overall economy.
Annual jobs growth of 2.0 percent matches that of the United
States, but Australia's workforce has been expanding faster so
keeping the unemployment rate higher.
While a strong 230,100 net new jobs were created in the year
to September, the labour force rose by 237,700.
Scott Haslem, an economist at UBS, also noted hours worked
hit their highest in four years in September.
"All these better trends reflect rebalancing toward more
labour intensive non-mining sectors, especially services," he
said. "There's little here to suggest the economy needs a lower
cash rate."
Leading indicators of labour demand have also taken a
notable turn higher recently with official and survey measures
of vacancies at their highest in around three years.
Just this week a survey of businesses by NAB showed hiring
intentions at their highest in four years. A separate survey of
consumers from Westpac found the fear of unemployment had fallen
to its lowest since 2011.
"There has been a very significant improvement in how
respondents assess the labour market including job prospects for
those out of work and job security for those in work," said
Westpac chief economist, Bill Evans.
"Westpac has been firmly of the view that rates will remain
on hold for the remainder of 2015 and 2016," he added.
"Improving conditions in the labour market are very important
from this perspective."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)