SYDNEY Jan 4 Australian home price growth
stalled in December as tighter lending rules and higher mortgage
rates took the heat out of the Sydney market, though the overall
result masked wide differences across the major cities.
Monday's figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data
showed its national index of prices was unchanged in December,
after a decline of 1.4 percent the month before.
Annual growth in home values slowed further to 7.8 percent,
from 8.2 percent in November and a cycle peak of 11.5 percent.
Much of the weakness was concentrated in the once
high-flying Sydney market, where prices fell 1.2 percent in
December to be down 2.3 percent for the fourth quarter.
Yet, prices were still up over 11 percent for 2015 as a
whole.
Values fared better in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, which
all saw gains in December.
"The wealth created from housing in Sydney and Melbourne has
been exceptional over the past twelve months," said RPData's
head of research Tim Lawless.
Median values for Sydney homes rose by around A$82,000 for
the year to A$800,000 ($583,000), while Melbourne put on
A$60,400 to A$610,000.
The recent slowdown in prices follows efforts by regulators
to tighten lending standards for property investment with the
aim of keeping annual growth in loans at 10 percent or less.
The major Australian banks also announced increases in
mortgage rates both for investors and home owners, blaming
higher regulatory costs.
The cooling in prices has been welcomed by the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA), which has been worried that excess borrowing
for home investment could ultimately lead to a bubble.
($1 = 1.3721 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)