* Businesses report steady conditions, subdued prices

* House prices dip in December, mortgage growth at record low

* RBA seen likely to cut interest rates next week

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Jan 31 Australian business conditions were stable in December as cuts in interest rates helped offset the gloom engulfing Europe, a survey showed on Tuesday, while an easing in price pressures pointed to scope for further stimulus ahead.

Adding to the impression of benign inflation, house prices dipped in December as demand for credit stayed subdued. All of which supported expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would likely cut rates further at its policy meeting on Feb. 7.

"There is an ongoing moderating trend of inflation pressures that would provide comfort to the RBA that the inflation outlook is contained - and hence "the path of least regret" is another rate cut," said George Tharenou, a senior economist at UBS.

The central bank has already trimmed its cash rate by half a point to 4.25 percent, largely as insurance against the impact of the European debt crisis on global growth.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply around a two-in-three probability of a cut next week and are fully priced for rates of 4 percent by March.

The two cuts delivered in November and December did seem to have stopped things getting any worse. The survey of over 400 firms by National Australia Bank (NAB) found confidence up a touch in December as sales and profitability improved.

The survey's overall measure of business conditions held at 1 in the month, consistent with an economy growing around the long-run average of 3.25-3.5 percent a year.

Conditions in the booming mining industry softened in the face of lower commodity prices, even as rate cuts seemed to benefit the struggling construction and manufacturing sectors.

"Business sentiment over recent months has been seemingly resilient to the weakness in Europe, which has contributed to a slowing in global activity, perhaps reflecting the effects of the RBA's rate cuts," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

NAB also expects an easing in February, with a further move to 3.75 percent around mid-year.

"The outlook for the domestic economy remains firm but global uncertainty is not helping hiring and investment intentions," said Oster.

The survey's measure of employment dipped 3 points to 1 in December, echoing softness seen in the official labour report.

INFLATION CONTAINED

There was better news on inflation with retail prices falling 0.1 percent in December to be flat for the quarter. Purchase costs also softened in the month and the quarter.

NAB said the softness was consistent with official figures on underlying inflation which showed an annual rise of 2.6 percent last quarter, comfortably within the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.

The benign outlook for inflation is a major reason analysts expect the RBA will ease further next week.

Neither was much sign of inflation in asset prices.

Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed home prices in Australia's major cities slipped 0.2 percent in December, to be down 3.6 percent on the same month of 2010.

That softness in part reflected a broadbased shift by households to pay down debt and save more. Figures from the RBA on Tuesday showed annual growth in outstanding home loans slowed to its lowest on record in December at 5.4 percent, a huge change from the double-digit pace of the 1990s.

Likewise, personal borrowing on things like credit cards was down 1 percent on the year while overall credit provided by the private sector was growing at a very modest 3.5 percent.

"Household credit growth remains soft and has been a key factor for the RBA in recent decisions," noted Spiros Papadopoulos, an economist at NAB.

"Little growth in credit and ongoing soft housing markets at the end of 2011 are just two more reasons to support a further cut in interest rates in February." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies and Ramya Venugopal)