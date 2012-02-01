(Adds analyst reaction, detail)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian house prices fell by more than expected in the final quarter of 2011 to leave them down almost 5 percent for the year, matching losses in the dark days of the global financial crisis and another argument for lower interest rates.

Wednesday's figures from the government showed prices for established houses in the country's main cities fell 1.0 percent in the December quarter, compared to the previous quarter when they dropped 1.9 percent.

Downward revisions to past numbers meant prices fell 4.8 percent for all of 2011, a much steeper drop than first indicated and the largest annual decline in the series since early 2009.

Yet, analysts remain hopeful that lower mortgage rates will at least put a floor under the housing market this year.

"The data on housing finance, credit, and reports from mortgage brokers similarly suggest that, outside of building activity, housing is nearing the end of its glide path," said Ben Jarman, an economist at JPMorgan, who expects prices to track sideways through 2012.

He also expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut its cash rate by a quarter point to 4.0 percent at its policy meeting on Feb. 7, the third easing in as many meetings. The market <0#YIB:> implies a two-in-three chance of an easing next week and is pricing further cuts to 3.5 percent by June.

The case for easing includes a welcome slowdown in domestic inflation, flat jobs growth, a cautious consumer, a punishingly high Australian dollar and downgrades to the outlook for the global economy.

Declining values for houses, the single biggest asset for most owners, further adds to the argument by eroding consumer wealth and confidence.

While the cuts in rates should help over time, they have yet to provoke a sustained lift in home demand. Figures from the Housing Industry Association (HIA) out Wednesday showed sales of new homes fell by 4.9 percent in December to be essentially flat for the quarter as a whole.

NOT SO BAD

Still, the decline in Australian house values has been nothing like as savage as that seen in the United States or UK. Prices in the United States, for instance, have plunged by about a third from their peak before the financial crisis.

In comparison, the Australian government's measure of house prices is down just 5.5 percent from its record peak, which was recorded as recently as the second quarter of 2010.

This series also covers only detached houses in the major cities, so excluding town houses, apartments and the 40 percent of homes outside the cities. These houses tend to be at the very high end of the market where prices suffer more in downturns.

A broader measure of prices from property consultant RP-Data Rismark out this week showed home prices down a more modest 3.6 percent in December from a year earlier.

Another survey from National Australia Bank found national house prices were down an annual 2 percent in December, compared with a decline of 2.4 percent in November.

The survey also found a notable increase in first home buyer activity in the new property market, likely reflecting the decline in prices and a more benign rate outlook. Investors and overseas buyers were more prominent in this market.

"A structural shortage of housing remains, commencements are still weak, interest rates are falling and the unemployment rate is still comparatively low," said Robert De Iure, NAB's senior property economist.

"These factors should continue to maintain a floor under house price growth," he said, adding he expected rises approaching 4 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)