(Adds analyst reaction, detail)

* Dec trade surplus widens to A$1.7 bln, record total for year

* Overshadows 1 pct drop in approvals to build homes

* A$ hits 5-mth high, RBA still expected to cut rates next week

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Feb 2 Australia's trade surplus rebounded to the highest in three months in December as the resource-rich country exported more gold and coal, setting the seal on a record year of earnings that is funding a boom in mining investment.

Thursday's data showed a surplus on goods and services of A$1.71 billion ($1.83 billion) in December, up from A$1.34 billion the month before and above forecasts of A$1.2 billion.

The surplus for 2011 as a whole hit A$19.3 billion, an increase of 27 percent on 2010 and the highest on record.

"It's like a river of liquid gold flowing into the country's coffers," said John Peters, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"It's great news for economic growth and the current account, and highlights Australia's attractions as a triple-A destination for capital."

The upbeat news on trade offset disappointing data showing a drop of 1 percent in approvals to build new homes, and helped propel the local dollar to five-month highs above $1.0750 .

Imports rose 1 percent in December, mainly due to cars and fuel, while exports were up 2.2 percent thanks to a jump in gold shipments and higher coal earnings.

Much of Australia's good fortune rests on the relentless rise of Chinese demand for commodities. Exports to China climbed 24 percent to A$72 billion in 2011, from 2010, taking it further ahead of Japan, South Korea and India as Australia's biggest customer.

While Beijing has been cooling its economy to fight inflation, it was encouraging that a key report on manufacturing for January beat expectations this week, calming concerns about a hard landing.

Worries about global growth were a major reason the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates by a quarter point in both November and December, and why most analysts suspect it will ease further at its next policy meeting on Feb. 7.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply around a two-in-three chance of a cut to 4.0 percent next week and rates of 3.5 percent by mid-year.

INVESTMENT BINGE

Australia's resource sector is spending heavily to meet demand from the industrialsing billion in China and India.

Government data show resource companies expect to spend a record A$87 billion in the year to June, an increase of 85 percent on 2010/11. There are around A$232 billion of projects at an advanced stage of development, about half of which is in liquefied natural gas.

Earlier on Wednesday, BHP Billiton approved $917 million in spending for construction of a 100 million tonne-per-year harbour facility for its Western Australia operations.

One drawback for the trade account is that many of these projects need heavy equipment that can only be sourced offshore, thus adding to the nation's imports. A high local dollar is helping lessen the bill, but capital goods imports will still eat into the trade surplus for some time to come.

Eventually, however, all this spending should greatly boost export volumes of iron ore, coal and LNG, where the country is on course to be the world's largest exporter of the gas by 2017.

And while prices for key commodity exports like iron ore and coal have eased, they still remain high by historical standards.

The RBA's own measure of Australian commodity prices remains more than three times the average of the entire 1990's. Spot iron ore prices have stabilised around $140 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI in the past two months, still far above the cost of production enjoyed by Australia's major miners. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)