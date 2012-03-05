(Adds analyst reaction, detail)

* Inventories add surprisingly large 0.9 ppts to Q4 GDP

* Job ads up 3.3 pct in Feb; car sales up 6 pct on year

* Inflation measure tame; points to interest rates on hold

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, March 5 Australian firms rebuilt inventories at a surprisingly brisk pace last quarter while the booming mining sector led a rapid rise in wage payments, underpining economic growth and household incomes as the year drew to a close.

An array of other data out on Monday showed a second month of solid gains in job advertisements, a sizable increase in vehicle sales and favourable outlook for inflation.

All of which suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would remain content to keep interest rates at 4.25 percent at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.

"It's all positive and should make them comfortable in leaving policy alone for the moment," said Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie.

Slower inflation has already allowed the RBA to trim its cash rate by half a percentage point over November and December last year and most analysts see scope for perhaps one more cut later in 2012.

Investors have all but given up on a cut this week with March interbank futures <0#YIB:> implying just a one-in-ten chance of an easing. The April contract shows around a 30 percent probability of a cut, rising to 80 percent by May.

The RBA's optimism owes much to a red-hot mining sector which is investing massively to meet demand from the urbanising masses in China and India.

The riches flowing from mining were clear in government figures on wages and salaries paid last quarter. The total wages bill for mining was up a huge 28 percent on the same quarter of 2010 at A$5.9 billion. In all, the sector paid out A$21.7 billion in 2011, yet employs only around 2 percent of workers.

As a result, wages and salaries across the economy were up almost 9 percent for the year at A$113.7 billion, giving a boost to household incomes and spending power.

Australians certainty seemed wealthy enough to splash out on big ticket items like cars with sales of new vehicles up 6 percent in February, compared to the same month last year. Sales of sports utility vehicles surged 24 percent on the year, belying talk that consumers were feeling super-cautious.

INVENTORY CUSHION FOR GDP

The government's data also showed firms added to inventories in the fourth quarter, after a rundown the previous quarter, which would contribute around 0.9 percentage points to gross domestic product (GDP).

That sizable contribution should help offset a pullback in business investment in the quarter and lessened the risk of a downside surprise in growth.

Analysts generally look for GDP to rise around 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to the previous quarter when it rose 1.0 percent. The data are due on Wednesday.

Growth for the year is seen around 2.4 percent, but would have been above 3 percent if not for the impact of massive flooding early in 2011.

Other data out on Monday showed job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet rose 3.3 percent in February, a second month of solid gains.

"If these hiring intentions are converted into actual jobs then it appears that the Australian labour market is in for a gradual improvement over the course of 2012," said Warren Hogan, chief economist at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

"This greatly reduces the chances of a material rise in the unemployment rate over the year ahead."

The official jobs numbers for February are due out on Thursday and analysts generally look for the unemployment rate to nudge up to 5.2 percent, from 5.1 percent in January.

There was also good news on inflation with the TD Securities-Melbourne Institute measure of consumer prices up an annual 2.0 percent in February. That was the slowest pace in two years and at the floor of the RBA's target of 2 to 3 percent.

Last month, the RBA indicated that inflation was subdued enough to allow an easing but only if the economy slowed materially.

"There has been next to no evidence of a "material softening of domestic demand" in the last four weeks, the Bank's clearly stated hurdle for further easing," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD.

"The easiest decision is to leave the cash rate at neutral for another month, and indeed it is increasingly likely to remain the case for several months to come." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)