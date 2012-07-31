* Home building approvals unexpectedly firm for 2nd month
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 31 Approvals to build new homes in
Australia were surprisingly strong in June as the multi-unit
sector continued to revive, a welcome sign of coming activity in
what had been one of the softest areas of the economy.
Tuesday's figures from the government showed approvals to
build new homes dipped only 2.5 percent in June. Analysts had
expected a fall of around 14.2 percent as payback for June's
record increase of 27.0 percent.
The multi-unit sector again impressed with a drop of just
4.9 percent in June, a minor pullback given May's huge 59.5
percent rise. That left approvals for new apartments and the
like, up almost 50 percent on June last year.
Combined, the two months of solid approvals bodes well for a
pick up in construction which has been badly hit by consumer
caution on borrowing.
Other data out Tuesday showed household demand for loans
remained subdued in June with total private credit and mortgage
credit both growing by a modest 0.3 percent.
Annual growth in mortgage credit slowed to 5.1 percent, the
lowest reading since the series began in 1977 and a long way
from the double-digit pace common in the 2000's.
Cuts in interest rates in May and June should support
mortgage demand going forward, though the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) has largely welcomed the slowdown credit growth
to what it sees as more sustainable levels.
In contrast, the RBA would likely welcome an ongoing revival
in business credit which grew by 4.4 percent in the year to
June, the fastest pace since March 2009,
The central bank highlighted the acceleration in business
credit in minutes of its July policy meeting, when it decided to
hold rates steady at 3.5 percent. It holds its August policy
meeting next week and is generally expected to stay on hold.
The RBA cut rates by half a point in May and a further
quarter in June, taking them to the lowest since December 2009.
That brought the total easing since November last year to 125
basis points.
It has since sounded content to pause and assess the impact
of all this easing, while keeping a wary eye on events in Europe
and China.
Indeed, in the last few days markets have scaled back
expectations for further RBA easing given hopes that the
European Central Bank will take radical steps to stem the euro
zone debt crisis at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now show only a 16 percent chance
of a rate cut at the RBA's meeting on August 7, and around a 72
percent probability of a move in September.
Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, now put rates at
2.94 percent in 12 months, up from 2.70 percent a week ago.
Still, most analysts suspect policy could be eased again in
the next few months given a benign inflation background at home.
Australia's annual underlying inflation rate slowed to 1.95
percent last quarter, the lowest reading since 1998 and the very
bottom of the RBA's 2 to 3 percent target band.
With price pressures tame, there would be plenty of scope
for stimulus as insurance against European uncertainty and the
slowdown in China, Australia's single biggest export market.
