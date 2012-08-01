* Q2 house prices +0.5 pct q/q, past data revised up
* Prices look to have stabilised after modest decline from
peaks
* Past rate cuts to offer future support
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 31 House prices in Australia's
major cities recorded a surprise increase last quarter, the
first in more than a year and perhaps an early sign that recent
cuts in interest rates are stabilising demand in what has been a
very subdued market.
Wednesday's figures from the government showed prices for
established houses in the major cities rose 0.5 percent in the
second quarter, beating forecasts of a 0.5 percent fall. The
first quarter was also revised to show a slight 0.1 percent dip,
compared to an initial 1.1 percent drop.
Prices were still down 2.1 percent on the same quarter of
2011, but that was the slowest pace of decline in more than a
year. The index of house prices was also just 4.7 percent below
the all-time peak hit in 2010, a far smaller drop than suffered
in say the United States or Britain.
The sector was likely aided by the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA), which cut its main cash rate by a total 75 basis points
over May and June to take it to 3.5 percent, the lowest since
December 2009.
That brought the total easing since November 2011 to 125
basis points and left mortgage rates around half a point below
their long-run average.
Australian households are highly sensitive to mortgage rates
as 35 percent have home loans, most of which are variable.
Mortgage debt totals A$1.2 trillion, or 1.5 times household
disposable income, and a cut of 25 basis points in mortgage
rates saves an average borrower around A$540 a year.
The increase in house prices in the second quarter was led
by Darwin, the capital of the sparsely populated Northern
Territory, which has been enjoying something of a resource boom.
Prices there jumped 5.1 percent in the second quarter alone to
be up 12.3 percent for the year.
The Bureau of Statistics series does have limitations as a
national measure of prices since it only covers detached houses
in the major cities. That excludes the 40 percent-or-so of homes
that are multi-unit or outside the cities.
But broader measures of prices from property consultant RP
Data-Rismark also suggest that rate cuts have sparked some life
in the market. Their latest survey found home prices rose 0.6
percent in July after a 1 percent rise in June, ending months of
flat to lower prices.
APARTMENTS GAINING FAVOUR
There has also been a hint of a revival in the subdued
housing construction sector, with approvals to build new homes
hitting high levels in both May and June.
A shift in demand towards apartment living saw multi-unit
approvals up around 50 percent compared to May and June last
year, which should feed through to construction in coming
months.
That is one reason the RBA has been sounding content to
pause on policy and assess the impact of past easing, while
keeping a wary eye on events in Europe and China.
In the last few days, markets have also scaled back
expectations for further easing given hopes that the European
Central Bank will take radical steps to stem the euro zone debt
crisis at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now show only an 18 percent
chance of a rate cut at the RBA's meeting on August 7, and
around a 72 percent probability of a move in September.
Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, now put rates at
2.97 percent in 12 months, up from 2.70 percent a week ago.
Still, most analysts suspect policy could be eased again in
the next few months given a benign inflation background at home
and a darker outlook abroad.
Australia's annual underlying inflation rate slowed to 1.95
percent last quarter, the lowest reading since 1998 and the very
bottom of the RBA's 2 to 3 percent target band.
(Editing by Paul Tait)