* Retail sales fall 0.8 pct in July, biggest drop in 21 mths
* Job ads down 2.3 pct in August, fifth month of falls
* Market narrows odds on rate cut, but not this week
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian retail sales suffered
a surprising spill in July, as consumers shunned department
stores after two months of strong spending, denting the local
dollar and narrowing market odds for another cut in interest
rates.
The Australian dollar dipped a fifth of a cent to
$1.0240 after government figures showed retail sales fell 0.8
percent in July, from June when they jumped an upwardly revised
1.2 percent. The fall was the largest since October 2010 and
well short of forecasts of a 0.2 percent increase.
Much of the weakness came in department stores where sales
fell a steep 10.2 percent, the largest drop in seven years,
after government handouts boosted spending in May and June.
"It is a bit strange that most of the fall is concentrated
in department stores,," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC
Capital Markets. "All up, fairly consistent with the impact of
the cash handouts fading into the second half of the year."
"We've had (interest rate) cuts in our profile for quite
some time now and this data is consistent with that, but they
don't make too much of a case for cuts to come sooner rather
than later."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its September
policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates
at 3.5 percent for a third straight month. Bank officials have
sounded content to wait for cuts made in May and June to make
themselves fully felt.
Investors are wagering the central bank will have to ease
again by year-end, largely to offset the drag on global growth
from Europe and, increasingly, China.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> put a 50-50 chance on a move in
October and are fully priced for a cut to 3.25 percent in
November. Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, put rates at 2.89
percent in 12 months.
Household consumption had been particularly robust in the
second quarter and is a major reason analysts look for another
strong result from gross domestic product (GDP) on Wednesday.
Forecasts are for a rise of 0.8 percent in the second
quarter, on top of the first quarter's resounding 1.3 percent
increase. That would leave GDP 3.7 percent higher than the
second quarter of last year, easily outstripping much of the
rest of the developed world.
SOFTER START
However, the current quarter looks to have got off to a more
subdued start.
Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the
internet fell 2.3 percent in August, a fifth straight month of
decline that points to some softening in labour demand, a survey
showed on Monday.
"Recent trends in job advertising suggests the labour market
continues to soften," said ANZ's head of Australian economics,
Ivan Colhoun.
"The slight declining trend for job advertising in recent
months, together with a pick-up in job losses due to
restructuring and businesses' productivity initiatives, is
likely to be consistent with a slight further trend rise in the
unemployment rate."
The official jobs report for August is due on Thursday, and
economists generally expect a modest rise of 5,000. The jobless
rate is seen ticking up a tenth of a point to 5.3 percent,
having been between 4.9 and 5.3 percent for over a year.
Separately, a private gauge of Australian inflation jumped
in August as prices rose for petrol, fruit and vegetables, but
the annual pace of inflation remained benign.
The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute's measure of consumer
prices rose 0.6 percent August, the largest monthly rise since
March 2011. Still, if petrol, fruit and vegetables were
excluded, the index only rose 0.2 percent.
The annual pace of inflation picked up to 2.2 percent, from
1.5 percent in July, but was still near the floor of the RBA's
long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.
"We are of the view that underlying inflation will continue
to hug the lower bound of the two to three percent target range
for longer," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research
at TD.
