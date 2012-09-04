(Adds market, analyst reaction)
* Current account deficit narrows to A$11.8 bln in Q2
* Net exports and government spending add to Q2 GDP growth
* Another miner scales back investment plans on iron ore
fall
* RBA seen on hold Tuesday, but pressure mounts for rate cut
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australia's current account
deficit narrowed last quarter as rising export volumes gave a
lift to economic growth, but the outlook darkened as another
iron ore miner scaled back investment plans in the face of
falling prices.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces the outcome of
its September policy meeting at 0430 GMT and is likely to keep
the cash rate at 3.5 percent for a third straight month as it
waits for past easing to be fully felt.
Yet pressure for a further cut is mounting as a slowdown in
China hits prices for Australia's major resource exports,
stoking concerns that the mining boom is finally faltering.
Earlier on Tuesday, Fortescue Metals Group cut its
planned investment spending for fiscal 2013 by $1.6 billion to
$4.6 billion, blaming uncertainty over iron ore prices.
"Prices are staying lower for longer than expected and
that's adding to downside risks for mining investment," said
Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie. "We would look
for the RBA to recognise that Chinese recovery seems to have
been pushed back."
The Fortescue news shoved the Australian dollar down to a
five-week trough of $1.0224, a move that should
actually please the central bank as its persistent strength has
sat at odds with the weakness in the country's commodity prices.
Investors are already wagering the central bank will have to
ease at least once by year-end, largely to offset the drag on
global growth from Europe and China.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> put a 76 percent probability on a
move in October and are more than fully priced for a cut to 3.25
percent in November. Overnight indexed swaps, which
show where the market thinks the cash rate will be over time,
put rates at 2.84 percent in 12 months.
Yields on Australian 10-year bonds are already down at 2.97
percent, so it is cheaper for the government to borrow for a
decade than banks to borrow overnight.
Market speculation about a cut has only been heightened by a
sharp fall in prices for spot iron ore, Australia's single
biggest export earner at over A$60 billion a year.
Prices for the steel-making mineral have tumbled by a third
since early July .IO62-CNI=SI to reach a three-year low of
$88.70 a tonne last week. That has led some miners to shelve
plans for more marginal projects and generated much media gloom
about an end to the seven-year old mining boom.
Q2 GROWTH STILL LOOKING SOLID
Yet while some commodity prices have been falling, the
country has been selling more of the product, and it is export
volumes that matter when measuring inflation-adjusted gross
domestic product (GDP).
Export volumes rose 3 percent in the second quarter to beat
a 2 percent rise in imports, and add 0.3 percentage points to
economic growth.
The country's current account deficit, the broadest measure
of trade and investment flows, narrowed to A$11.8 billion, from
A$13 billion in the first quarter.
Combined with resilience in household spending and business
investment, analysts still expect a robust reading on economic
growth for the second quarter due out on Wednesday.
Forecasts are for a rise of 0.8 percent in the second
quarter, on top of the first quarter's resounding 1.3 percent
increase. That would leave Australia's A$1.4 trillion of GDP 3.7
percent higher than the second quarter of last year, easily
outstripping much of the rest of the developed world.
Also adding to growth was a surprisingly strong 1.9 percent
increase in government spending in the second quarter as public
corporations invested more. This could add around 0.5 percentage
points to GDP.
Total federal and state government spending amounts to 23
percent of annual GDP and it is the biggest employer with around
1.9 million workers.
Still, fiscal policy is being steadily tightened as the
Labor government strives to return the budget to surplus by June
2013, years if not decades before many other rich nations.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)