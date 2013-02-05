(Adds detail)
* Trade deficit narrows sharply to A$427 mln, export volumes
strong
* City house prices up 1.6 pct in Q4, 2.1 pct on the year
* RBA expected to keep rates at 3 pct later Tuesday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 5 Australia's trade deficit shrank
by more than expected in December as the resource-rich nation
shipped more iron ore to China, underpinning both mining profits
and economic growth.
Australia's trade deficit on goods and services narrowed to
just A$427 million ($445 million) in December from A$2.79
billion the month before. That was the smallest deficit in 10
months and almost half that forecast by analysts.
Other data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Tuesday showed prices for detached houses in the country's major
cities rose 1.6 percent last quarter, the biggest increase in
more than two years.
Car dealers also started the year well with new vehicle
sales up over 11 percent on January 2012, while huge gains for
commercial vehicles pointed to solid business investment.
All of which should be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) as it holds its monthly policy meeting on
Tuesday. After cuts in October and December, the central bank is
expected to hold rates at a record-matching low of 3 percent.
The RBA has cut rates in part to help revive activity in the
moribund housing market, particularly for construction. So far,
home building has not reacted nearly as strongly as during past
easing cycles, though some pick-up in home prices could help
remedy that.
Markets suspect rates might still ease further given
softness in parts of the domestic economy, especially those
exposed to foreign competition and the high local dollar.
Yet improving economic data from China and the United States
and a major rally in global share markets seems to have lessened
the urgency for a move right now.
Swap rates imply just a 20 percent probability of a
cut this week, while interbank futures <0#YIB:> are priced for
an easing to 2.75 percent by May.
Indeed, Tuesday's trade figures showed Australian exports to
China were the third highest on record in December at an
unadjusted A$7.1 billion. Shipments of iron ore to China rose
over 20 percent by volume, which should support gross domestic
product growth.
Overall, exports rose 3 percent in December to A$25.4
billion, with metal ores alone up A$747 million.
Imports fell a sharp 6 percent to A$25.8 billion, led by a
19 percent drop in capital goods which had been very strong as
firms brought in heavy machinery for mines and liquefied natural
gas projects.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)