* Jobs ads rise 3 pct in Jan, second month of gains
* House building shows signs of a much-needed pick up
* RBA seen on hold, though low inflation offers scope to
ease
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 4 Australian job advertisements
have enjoyed the biggest rise in almost three years while
approvals to build new houses increased by the most in eight
months, further hints lower interest rates are percolating
through the economy.
The raft of economic data added to expectations the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep rates at a record-matching low
of 3 percent at its March policy meeting on Tuesday.
"We think the RBA is happy to sit and wait for the stimulus
already in the pipeline to feed through," said Michael Workman,
a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank. "They will be
encouraged that the housing market is showing signs of life and
job ads have bounced."
A Reuters poll of 23 analysts found all but one expected an
unchanged outcome this month. Financial markets imply
only a 14 percent chance of a move this week, but do have
a cut to 2.75 percent pencilled in by June.
Monday's data showed job advertisements in newspapers and on
the Internet rebounded by 3 percent in February, for a second
month of gains.
"The recent rise in job ads suggests tentative signs of a
stabilisation in hiring intentions," said ANZ's head of
Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.
Employment growth has been pedestrian over the past year,
though the jobless rate has still remained low at around 5.4
percent. Colhoun fears that could yet creep up to 5.75 percent
by mid-year, which would give the RBA an incentive to cut.
NO PRICING POWER
Inflation would seem no bar to a move, at least according to
one private measure of prices.
The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute's measure of consumer
prices was unchanged in February, while the annual pace of
inflation slowed a tick to 2.4 percent to remain comfortably
within the RBA long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.
"The ongoing low-inflation environment certainly allows for
further easing should that be necessary, a conclusion we expect
to be repeated tomorrow, but a trigger for actual easing at this
juncture remains absent," said TD's head of Asia-Pacific
Research, Annette Beacher.
"In the same vein, we are not of the view that the easing
cycle is over given such weak pricing power evidence in the
early months of 2013."
Other figures out Monday from the Australian Bureau of
Statistics showed a promising 3.2 percent increase in approvals
to build new houses in January, the largest rise since May.
Overall approvals were pulled down by a drop in the volatile
multi-unit sector, though that comes after a stellar run.
Approvals for apartment towers and the like were almost 35
percent higher than for January last year.
Housing is only around 5 percent of the economy but swings
in the sector can have a big impact year to year. For instance,
a typical recovery in home building can add anywhere from half
to a full percentage point to economic growth.
The RBA would very much like housing to make such a
contribution over the next year or two when a long boom in
mining investment is expected to finally plateau.
"If the current pace is sustained we reckon housing
construction could rise 10 percent this year, which would add
half a percentage point to growth," said Workman at CBA.
The latest report on Australia's gross domestic product
(GDP) is due on Wednesday and is expected to show the economy
grew 0.6 percent last quarter. Growth for the year is seen at a
solid 3.0 percent, well ahead of most its rich-world peers.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)