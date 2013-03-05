(Adds detail, analyst reaction)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, March 5 Australia retail sales boasted the biggest increase in seven months in January while government spending far outpaced all expectations last quarter in a major boost for economic growth that argues against the need for a near term rate cut.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported government spending surged 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012, mostly due to a jump in investment by the States.

On the face of it that alone could have added around 1 percentage point to economic growth in the quarter, implying figures on gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday could be much stronger than first thought.

"It looks like growth could have been 1 percent or more for the quarter," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Analysts had been looking for growth of 0.6 percent or a little less.

The surprise only added to expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep rates at a record-matching low of 3 percent at its March policy meeting later on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of 23 analysts found all but one expected an unchanged outcome this month. Financial markets imply only a 13 percent chance of a move this week, but do have a cut to 2.75 percent pencilled in by June.

"We've also got the improvement in retail sales, which is overdue. It looks like activity has turned for the better," added Turner. "It suggests the RBA should be comfortable on the sidelines for at least the next couple of months."

Retail sales increased by 0.9 percent in January month-on-month, more than twice the rise forecast, though December was revised to show a deeper decline of 0.4 percent.

There were healthy rises in spending on household goods, clothing and restaurants, suggesting consumers were at last loosening their purse strings.

The A$260 billion ($265 billion) retail sector accounts for 17 percent of Australia's A$1.5 trillion in annual economic output and, with 10 percent of all jobs, is the second-biggest employer after the healthcare sector.

Other figures out on Tuesday showed the country's current account deficit unexpectedly narrowed to A$14.7 billion last quarter, under forecasts of A$15.35 billion.

A sizable increase in resource shipments meant net exports, or exports minus imports, added a solid 0.6 percentage point to economic growth, on top of the lift from government spending.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)