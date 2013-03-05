(Adds detail, analyst reaction)
* Retail sales up 0.9 pct, beating forecasts for 0.4 pct
* Surprising surge in government spending a big boost for Q4
GDP
* Current account deficit narrows, net exports also add to
growth
* RBA holds monthly meeting, rates seen staying at 3 pct
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 5 Australia retail sales boasted
the biggest increase in seven months in January while government
spending far outpaced all expectations last quarter in a major
boost for economic growth that argues against the need for a
near term rate cut.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported government
spending surged 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012,
mostly due to a jump in investment by the States.
On the face of it that alone could have added around 1
percentage point to economic growth in the quarter, implying
figures on gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday could
be much stronger than first thought.
"It looks like growth could have been 1 percent or more for
the quarter," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital
Markets. Analysts had been looking for growth of 0.6 percent or
a little less.
The surprise only added to expectations the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) will keep rates at a record-matching low of 3
percent at its March policy meeting later on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll of 23 analysts found all but one expected an
unchanged outcome this month. Financial markets imply
only a 13 percent chance of a move this week, but do have
a cut to 2.75 percent pencilled in by June.
"We've also got the improvement in retail sales, which is
overdue. It looks like activity has turned for the better,"
added Turner. "It suggests the RBA should be comfortable on the
sidelines for at least the next couple of months."
Retail sales increased by 0.9 percent in January
month-on-month, more than twice the rise forecast, though
December was revised to show a deeper decline of 0.4 percent.
There were healthy rises in spending on household goods,
clothing and restaurants, suggesting consumers were at last
loosening their purse strings.
The A$260 billion ($265 billion) retail sector accounts for
17 percent of Australia's A$1.5 trillion in annual economic
output and, with 10 percent of all jobs, is the second-biggest
employer after the healthcare sector.
Other figures out on Tuesday showed the country's current
account deficit unexpectedly narrowed to A$14.7 billion last
quarter, under forecasts of A$15.35 billion.
A sizable increase in resource shipments meant net exports,
or exports minus imports, added a solid 0.6 percentage point to
economic growth, on top of the lift from government spending.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)