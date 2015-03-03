* Approvals to build new homes jump 7.9 pct to record high
* Current account deficit shrinks, net exports add 0.7 ppt
to GDP
* Market still 50-50 on whether RBA cuts rates on Tuesday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 3 Approvals to build new homes in
Australia surged to record highs in January as more people
embrace apartment-style living, evidence that record low
interest rates are helping housing to fill the hole left by a
cooling mining sector.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its March policy
meeting later on Tuesday amid much speculation it could cut
rates by a further quarter point to 2 percent, which would mark
the second easing in as many months.
A Reuters poll of 29 analysts found 15 tipped a cut while
14 looked for a pause this week. Investors are also split with
interbank futures <0#YIB:> implying a 54 percent chance of an
easing, though they remain fully priced for a move to 2 percent
by May.
Many argue a jolt is needed to reinvigorate an economy that
has been running below trend for more than two years, pushing up
unemployment and dragging down inflation.
Low mortgage rates have certainly worked their magic on
housing with approvals to build new homes jumping 7.9 percent in
January, when analysts had expected a small decline.
Approvals to build apartments surged almost 20 percent in
January, surpassing those for detached houses for the first time
in history.
Australians have traditionally had a passion for houses with
large gardens, but rising costs and a desire to live in inner
cities is changing all that.
The pick-up in home construction is badly needed to
compensate for a retreat in mining investment as sharply lower
resource prices force widespread cutbacks in the industry.
Fortunately the hundreds of billions already spent on
expanding mining production has led to a huge increase in export
volumes which is flattering the country's trading accounts.
As a result, Australia's current account deficit shrank to
A$9.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2014, well below market
forecasts of A$11 billion.
Net exports also added a healthy 0.7 percentage points to
gross domestic product (GDP) in the quarter, according to data
from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The GDP report is due on Wednesday and analysts have been
looking for a rise of around 0.6 percent in the quarter and 2.6
percent for the year.
The latter would actually be faster than what the United
States managed in 2014, but would still be sub par for a nation
that used to average at least 3.25 percent.