By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 3 Australia's central bank held
its cash rate steady on Tuesday to confound calls for a cut and
sending the local dollar sharply higher, though it did leave the
door wide open for an easing at future policy meetings.
The currency jumped half a U.S. cent after the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it was too early to follow
February's quarter point cut to a record low of 2.25 percent.
"The Board judged that, having eased monetary policy at the
previous meeting, it was appropriate to hold interest rates
steady for the time being," RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said
after the bank's monthly policy meeting.
"Further easing of policy may be appropriate over the period
ahead. The Board will further assess the case for such action at
forthcoming meetings."
The explicit easing bias was likely intended to limit upward
pressure on the Australian dollar, given how many other central
banks have joined the global rush to the bottom on rates.
China trimmed its rates over the weekend and the European
Central Bank starts a trillion-euro quantitative easing plan
this month.
Investors are still pricing in at least one more cut by the
RBA, though the implied probability of a move in April shrank
to around 60 percent, from near 100 percent previously.
"Every meeting from here is live," said Tom Kennedy, an
economist at JPMorgan.
"In terms of timing, the obvious one which stands out would
be in May, when we get the statement of monetary policy, a new
round of CPI forecasts and the bank will be able to explain
their actions in more detail."
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> took Tuesday's decision hard as
the market had priced in around a 54 percent chance of an easing
this week. Fifteen of 29 analysts in a Reuters poll had also
tipped a move this week.
Many argued the stimulus was needed to revive an economy
that has been running below trend for more than two years,
pushing up unemployment and dragging down inflation.
Particularly worrying was recent data showing mining
investment in full retreat after a decade of madcap expansion,
while other sectors seemed unprepared to fill the gap.
HOME BUILDING HOT
Fortunately the hundreds of billions spent on expanding
mining production has led to a huge increase in export volumes
which is flattering the country's trading accounts.
The current account deficit shrank to A$9.6 billion in the
fourth quarter of 2014, against forecasts of A$11 billion. Net
exports added a healthy 0.7 percentage points to gross domestic
product (GDP) in the quarter, according to data from the
Australian Bureau of Statistics.
The GDP report is due on Wednesday and analysts have been
looking for a rise of around 0.5 percent in the quarter and 2.5
percent for the year.
That annual rate would actually be faster than the United
States managed in 2014, but would still be sub-par for a nation
that used to average at least 3.25 percent.
Low mortgage rates have certainly worked their magic on
housing, with approvals to build new homes jumping 7.9 percent
in January, when analysts had expected a small decline.
Approvals to build apartments surged almost 20 percent in
January alone - surpassing detached houses for the first time
ever - in a plus for construction jobs and consumer spending.
Less welcome to policy makers has been a surge in borrowing
for property investment which is fuelling rapid price rises.
Home prices in Sydney rose 1.4 percent in February to be 13.7
percent higher over a year, according to property consultant
CoreLogic RPData.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)