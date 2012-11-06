* RBA holds rates at 3.25 pct, but leaves door open to
easing
* A$ jumps to five-week high as many had looked for a cut
* Market pares expectations for speed and scale of further
action
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australia's central bank skipped a
chance to ease and held rates at 3.25 percent on Tuesday citing
higher inflation at home and an improved global background,
though it still left the door open for more stimulus if needed.
The Australian dollar jumped half a cent as the
market had been divided on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) would choose to reinforce the impact of its October easing
with a cut to 3 percent. In the end, it chose to pause.
"At today's meeting, with prices data slightly higher than
expected and recent information on the world economy slightly
more positive, the Board judged that the stance of monetary
policy was appropriate for the time being," RBA Governor Glenn
Stevens said after the bank's monthly policy meeting.
Analysts saw the use of "for the time being" as a sign the
bank still had an easing bias and might yet chose to move in
December or perhaps February depending on incoming data. (The
RBA board does not meet in January.)
"There are a few things they are worried about, but not
sufficiently so that they have to do anything about it right
now," said Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan. " We do
think they'll cut. We've got December."
A majority of economists polled by Reuters had expected a
cut this week, but markets had been less sure, pricing
in around a 50-50 chance <0#YIB:> of a move.
The steady decision saw the Australian dollar climb to a
five-week high on its U.S. counterpart at A$1.0426, while the
euro sank to a two-month trough at A$1.2256.
Investors rowed back wagers on the scale of future easing
with interbank futures <0#YIB:> now implying a 56 probability of
a cut by Christmas, down from almost 100 percent previously.
Overnight indexed swaps, which essentially show where the
market thinks the cash rate is heading, put rates at 2.87
percent in 12 months against 2.74 percent on Monday.
MINING PEAK ON HORIZON
Leaning against a cut this week was a surprisingly high
reading for underlying inflation in the third quarter, which
picked up to an annual 2.5 percent to be back in the middle of
the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.
The global outlook has also become a shade less gloomy, with
data pointing to some stabilisation in China and steady, if
slow, improvement in the United States.
The RBA has already eased by 150 basis points in the past
year but Australian rates remain high relative to most of its
rich-world peers.
With rates near zero in the United States, Japan and UK,
those countries have had to take ever more exotic stimulus
measures by buying massive amounts of government debt.
Still, RBA chief Stevens did note that lower prices for some
of Australia's key resource exports, notably iron ore and coal,
impacted the outlook for mining investment.
"Looking ahead, the peak in resource investment is likely to
occur next year, at a lower level than expected six months ago.
As this peak approaches, the Board will be monitoring the
strength of other components of demand," he said.
With that peak in view, policymakers are trying to stimulate
other sectors of the economy, and particularly home building.
"Whilst the RBA expects higher population growth and lower
interest rates to underpin a recovery in residential
construction, we are less optimistic," said Michael Turner, a
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
Which is one reason he still expects further easing.
"We thought 2.75 percent would be the low this cycle, and we
still think that after today."
