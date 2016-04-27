* Headline CPI unexpectedly falls, other price measures also
weak
* Revives rate cut talk, RBA's May meeting in focus
* Aussie dlr tumbles
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 27 Australian consumer prices fell
unexpectedly last quarter while key measures of core inflation
slowed to the lowest on record, a disturbingly weak result that
revived pressure for another cut in interest rates.
The local dollar dived a full U.S. cent to $0.7672
as the market revised up the probability of a rate cut at the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May 3 meeting to 48 percent.
It had been down at just 12 percent before the Australian
Bureau of Statistics reported its headline consumer price index
(CPI) fell 0.2 percent in the first quarter, confounding
forecasts of a 0.3 percent increase.
Annual inflation slowed to 1.3 percent, from 1.7 percent, as
tumbling international oil prices weighed on prices.
Key measures of underlying inflation rose by just 0.15
percent on average in the first quarter, easily the lowest
outcome since the series first began in 2002.
The annual pace slowed to 1.6 percent, again the lowest on
record and well under the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3
percent.
The result would be a shock to the central bank which had
projected core inflation would bottom around 2 percent.
The central bank has said low inflation would allow room for
a further cut in rates, though it also sounded unconvinced
ever-easier policy was the right prescription for the economy.
Dragging inflation lower in the quarter was a 10 percent
dive in petrol and an 11 percent drop in fruit prices, while the
cost of international holiday travel and accommodation also
declined.
That more than offset price rises in education, medical and
hospital services and pharmaceutical products, many of which are
set by government dictat rather than market forces.
