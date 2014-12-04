* PM Abbott billed himself as "infrastructure prime
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 5 A year after Tony Abbott pledged
to be an "infrastructure prime minister", he risks becoming the
first Australian premier to preside over a recession since the
early 1990s, in part due to the snail's pace of new building
projects.
With economic growth already slowing, and spending in the
mining industry set to plummet, getting Abbott's promised
"bulldozers on the ground and cranes into our skies" could be
critical to preventing a contraction.
Yet government figures this week showed public spending on
capital works had actually shrunk in each of the past three
quarters. Public investment was one of the biggest drags on the
economy in the third quarter, when growth came in well below
expectations at just 0.3 percent.
As mega projects in liquefied natural gas come to completion
over the next two years, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
estimates the wind back in mining spending will slash 1.25
percentage points from economic growth next year, and perhaps as
much again in 2016.
With the economy expanding by just 0.8 percent from April to
September, that raises the possibility of a couple of negative
quarters for gross domestic product.
"We're getting to the pointy end of the mining pullback, and
a burst of spending on public works would be a great help to the
economy," said David de Garis, a senior economist at National
Australia Bank. "So far, it's been a missed opportunity."
With borrowing rates were near historic lows, he said there
was a good case for the government stepping up.
"Right now the government can borrow for 10 years at 3
percent. There have to be plenty of public projects which would
make greater financial and economic returns than that."
The problem for Liberal National leader Abbott is that
despite the rhetoric on investment - which he put at the heart
of Australia's presidency of the G20 summit last month - he
spent years in opposition demonising government debt, calling
deficits a disaster no matter what purpose the money was put to.
The government hopes private investment, including the
country's A$1.7 trillion pension funds industry, will help
bridge an estimated A$700 billion infrastructure funding
shortfall.
But Matt Linden, chief policy adviser for pension fund
advocacy group the Industry Super Network, said the government
would struggle to attract financing for large greenfield
projects until it re-thinks its approach to include long-term
investors at the early planning stage, rather than after a
project was underway.
"Governments really need to sit down and have a look again
at how they structure these deals for the market because the way
they've been structuring these deals has not been sustainable."
BUDGET PRESSURE
Treasurer Joe Hockey this week conceded things needed
speeding up.
"These national accounts confirm necessity for the delivery
of our plan to significantly increase infrastructure spending
over the next few years," he told reporters.
He blamed Australia's state governments, which have
responsibility for building much of the country's
infrastructure, for foot-dragging.
The federal government has to provide some of the funding,
but with falling commodity prices blowing a hole in the budget,
the pressure is to tighten fiscal policy, not spend on roads and
bridges.
"The government will likely need to raise A$30 billion in
new taxes or via expenditure cuts over the budget horizon should
it wish to meet its objective of returning to surplus by
2018/19," says Tim Toohey, head of Australian research at
Goldman Sachs.
He estimates this will take 0.6 percentage points off real
economic growth in 2015 and 0.4 percent the year after.
The squeeze on funding was already visible in the
government's May budget. When it boasted that A$50 billion in
infrastructure projects were under way, it turned out almost all
had been launched by the previous Labor government.
The few new road projects were instead funded by cutting
investment in public transport, making it a zero sum game.
Along with roads, the government is looking at investing in
nearly 30 irrigation schemes and reviving a long-stalled
programme of dam building to combat growing water shortages,
which are constraining agricultural production.
But with the tax take under such pressure, analysts are
wondering if the bulldozers will ever arrive.
"From a policy perspective a less restrictive approach to
fiscal policy, especially through Commonwealth (federal)
sponsored infrastructure investment, would be welcome," says
Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac.
