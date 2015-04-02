By James Regan and Wayne Cole
| SYDNEY, April 2
SYDNEY, April 2 Pressure is mounting for a cut
in Australian interest rates as soon as next week as plunging
prices for iron ore, the country's single most valuable export
earner, punish both mining profits and government tax revenue.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy
meeting on April 7 and markets are wagering heavily it will
follow up a February easing with another quarter point cut to an
all-time low of 2.0 percent.
In part any move would be aimed at lowering the Australian
dollar, which would assist commodity producers exporting U.S.
dollar-priced products.
Westpac chief economist Bill Evans noted iron ore prices had
fallen around 15 percent since the RBA's March policy meeting,
while the local currency was only down a single U.S. cent.
"That is why it will be important for the bank to maintain
an easing bias when it announces the cut next week," said Evans.
"It will maintain downward pressure on the AUD."
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply a better than 60 percent
probability of an April easing, and are fully priced for one by
May. Indeed, investors are already wagering rates will fall to
1.75 percent before the year is out.
RBA governor Glenn Stevens says Australia is struggling with
the end of its mining boom, noting that past mining booms had
almost all ended very badly for Australia, usually through
runaway inflation followed by a major crash. But Stevens says
the RBA will continue to support the economy.
BLOW TO MINING PROFITS, TAX REVENUE
Spot Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $49 a tonne after
plunging 3.9 percent on Wednesday - the weakest since the index
was introduced in 2008 and could drop as low as $47, forecasts
Westpac Bank.
The decline had a deadening impact on mining shares with
Fortescue Metals Group off 3 percent, while Atlas Iron
fell 3.8 percent and BC Iron 4 percent.
With little prospect of rising iron ore prices, as global
supply continues to expand in the face of waning demand growth,
miners are counting on lower oil prices, cheaper freight rates
and a weaker Australian currency to turn a profit.
Iron ore is Australia's single biggest export earner so the
collapse in prices has been as big a blow to government tax
revenues as to mining profits.
A half-decade after insulating Australia from the worst of
the global financial crisis, the giant mining state of Western
Australia is being forced to defer iron ore royalties which
underpin tens of thousands of jobs.
Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan, cites
estimates from Australia's Treasury that every $10 per tonne
drop in the iron ore price cuts up to A$3 billion off the
national budget.
"Iron ore prices have fallen 70 percent, putting the
ultimate drag on revenue up to A$30 billion," said Walters.
That has only intensified pressure on Treasurer Joe Hockey
to come up with savings or tax raising measures in his annual
budget due in May, while also ensuring that the drag does not
harm an already sluggish economy.
"With fiscal policy being tightened, the onus will be on
monetary policy to provide the support the economy needs."
