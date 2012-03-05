SYDNEY, March 5 Australian job
advertisements in newspapers and on the internet rose 3.3
percent in February, a second month of solid gains that could
herald a pick-up in hiring intentions in coming months, a survey
showed on Monday.
The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose to 199,103 in
February in seasonally adjusted terms. That followed an upwardly
revised increase of 7.5 percent in January and left ads 3.6
percent higher than in February last year.
"If these hiring intentions are converted into actual jobs
then it appears that the Australian labour market is in for a
gradual improvement over the course of 2012," said ANZ chief
economist Warren Hogan.
"This greatly reduces the chances of a material rise in the
unemployment rate over the year ahead."
The official jobs numbers for February are due out on
Thursday and analysts generally look for the unemployment rate
to nudge up to 5.2 percent, from 5.1 percent in January.
All the increase in job ads in February came on the internet
which climbed 3.8 percent in February to 191,790, from the month
before, leaving them 4.9 percent higher for the year.
In contrast, ads in major metropolitan newspapers fell 8.6
percent in February, continuing a long structural decline as
more employers shift to internet advertising.
Hogan said that divergence may reflect the current strength
of hiring in the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors.
These types jobs were more likely to be advertised on the
internet as these employers appealed to a national labour
market, he said.
"Strong capital expenditure intentions and rising job
advertising suggests that the chance of further interest rate
reductions from the Reserve Bank are much reduced," Hogan added.
"Improving sentiment in global financial markets and rising
commodity prices reinforce this view."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds it monthly policy
meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates at 4.25
percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)