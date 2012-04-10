SYDNEY, April 10 Australian job advertisements
in newspapers and on the internet rose 1.0 percent in March to
the highest since late 2008, a promising sign for a much-needed
pick-up in hiring, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose to 200,800 in
March in seasonally adjusted terms. That was 2.8 percent higher
than the same month last year.
All the increase came in job ads on the Internet which
climbed 1.0 percent to 193,485 in March from the month before,
to be 4.1 percent higher for the year.
In contrast, ads in major metropolitan newspapers fell 0.6
percent, continuing a structural shift toward Internet hiring.
"Job advertising has increased 12 percent over the first
three months of 2012 in a sign that hiring intentions by firms
are continuing to improve," said ANZ chief economist Warren
Hogan.
A pick-up would be welcome as employment growth slowed to a
halt last year as sectors such as manufacturing and retail
struggled with consumer caution and a high local dollar.
Still, that slowdown also helped contain inflation and
allowed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest
rates by half a percentage point to 4.25 percent.
The central bank last week indicated it would consider
cutting rates again in May should official data on inflation due
later this month prove benign.
The government's report on employment for March is out on
Thursday, and economists generally expect a modest rise of 6,000
in jobs with unemployment up a tick at 5.3 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)