SYDNEY, April 10 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet rose 1.0 percent in March to the highest since late 2008, a promising sign for a much-needed pick-up in hiring, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose to 200,800 in March in seasonally adjusted terms. That was 2.8 percent higher than the same month last year.

All the increase came in job ads on the Internet which climbed 1.0 percent to 193,485 in March from the month before, to be 4.1 percent higher for the year.

In contrast, ads in major metropolitan newspapers fell 0.6 percent, continuing a structural shift toward Internet hiring.

"Job advertising has increased 12 percent over the first three months of 2012 in a sign that hiring intentions by firms are continuing to improve," said ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan.

A pick-up would be welcome as employment growth slowed to a halt last year as sectors such as manufacturing and retail struggled with consumer caution and a high local dollar.

Still, that slowdown also helped contain inflation and allowed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 4.25 percent.

The central bank last week indicated it would consider cutting rates again in May should official data on inflation due later this month prove benign.

The government's report on employment for March is out on Thursday, and economists generally expect a modest rise of 6,000 in jobs with unemployment up a tick at 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)