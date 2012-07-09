SYDNEY, July 9 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet fell 1.2 percent in June, hinting at some softening in labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent to 160,723 in June, from 162,667 in May. That was down 8.9 percent from the same month last year.

Job ads on the internet fell 1.1 percent to 153,761 in June from the month before, to stand 8.5 percent lower for the year. Newspapers ads slipped 3.3 percent, continuing a long-run shift away from newspapers toward internet ads.

"Recent trends in job advertising suggest that there has been a mild softening in labour demand in Australia after it had strengthened somewhat in the early part of the year," said Justin Fabo, a senior economist at ANZ.

"In part, this likely reflects hesitation among some firms to hire additional staff in the face of heightened uncertainty about the global economy again in recent months, particularly in Europe."

The official report on employment for June is out on Thursday, and economists generally expect a flat result after a surprisingly strong 38,900 increase in May. The unemployment rate is seen ticking up a tenth of a point to 5.2 percent, having been between 4.9 and 5.3 percent for well over a year.

"While the recent decline in job advertisements suggests that labour market outcomes could be a little soft in the near term, we do not expect a rapid or significant deterioration in conditions going forward," added Fabo. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)