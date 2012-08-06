SYDNEY Aug 6 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet dipped 0.8 percent in July, a fourth straight month of losses that point to some softening in labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent to 159,398 in July, following a 1.1 percent drop in June. That was down 9.1 percent from the same month last year.

Job ads on the internet fell 0.7 percent to 152,664 in July, from the month before, to stand 8.6 percent lower for the year. Newspapers ads slipped 3.2 percent, continuing a long-run shift away from newspapers toward internet ads.

"Recent trends in job advertising continue to suggest that there has been a mild softening in overall labour demand in Australia, notwithstanding the strength in the mining sector," said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.

The official report on employment for July is due on Thursday, and economists generally expect a rise of 10,000 following June's surprising 27,000 drop.

The unemployment rate is seen ticking up a tenth of a point to 5.3 percent, having been between 4.9 and 5.3 percent for well over a year.

Most economists expect the jobless rate to drift higher as the year progresses, providing one reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates again. The central bank holds its August policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold at 3.5 percent following cuts in May and June.

"While the Bank is clearly happy to assess for the next few months the impact of recent interest rate reductions on the economy, we expect that later in the year, slower than desirable employment growth will allow modest further interest rate reductions," said Colhoun.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)