SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the internet fell 2.3 percent in August, a
fifth straight month of decline that points to some softening in
labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.
The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally
adjusted 2.3 percent to 155,805 in August, following a 0.8
percent drop in July. That was down 9.6 percent from the same
month last year.
Job ads on the internet fell 2.1 percent to 149,482 in
August, from the month before, to stand 9.0 percent lower for
the year. Newspapers ads dropped 6.1 percent, continuing a
long-run shift away from newspapers toward internet ads.
"Recent trends in job advertising suggests the labour market
continues to soften," said ANZ's head of Australian economics,
Ivan Colhoun.
"The slight declining trend for job advertising in recent
months, together with a pick-up in job losses due to
restructuring and businesses' productivity initiatives, is
likely to be consistent with a slight further trend rise in the
unemployment rate."
The official report on employment for August is due on
Thursday, and economists generally expect a modest rise of
5,000. The unemployment rate is seen ticking up a tenth of a
point to 5.3 percent, having been between 4.9 and 5.3 percent
for well over a year.
Most economists expect the jobless rate to drift higher as
the year progresses, providing one reason for the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) to cut rates again. The central bank holds
its September policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected
to hold at 3.5 percent following cuts in May and June.
"While the Bank appears happy currently to assess the impact
of recent interest rate reductions on the economy, we expect
that later in the year, slower than desirable employment growth
and a continuing upward drift in the unemployment rate will
allow modest further monetary policy accommodation," said
Colhoun.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)