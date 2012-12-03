SYDNEY Dec 3 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet fell 2.9 percent in November, the
eighth straight month of decline that pointed to softer labour
demand and added to the case for a cut in interest rates this
week.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 2.9
percent to 138,376 in November, following a drop of 4.6 percent
the month before. That was down 16.7 percent from November last
year.
Job ads on the Internet fell 2.8 percent to 132,820 in
November, from the month before, to be down 16 percent on the
year. Newspapers ads dropped 4.6 percent, continuing a long-run
shift away from newspapers toward Internet ads.
"The trend in job advertising has continued to deteriorate,"
said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun. "The
weakness in job advertisements across the mining states of
Western Australia and Queensland has been particularly
concerning."
A cooling in the country's mining boom is a major reason
analysts believe the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely
to cut interest rates at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.
"Further monetary easing is necessary to assist the economy
in its transition towards a lower dependence on mining
investment growth," said Colhoun.
He warned that without further easing, the unemployment rate
could rise towards 6 percent by the end of 2013, from the
current 5.4 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)