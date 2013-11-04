SYDNEY Nov 4 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet dipped only fractionally in
October, a sign of stabilisation after falling for much of the
past three years.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements dropped a seasonally adjusted
0.1 percent in October, from September when they rose 0.2
percent.
The average number of job ads per week was 126,719, down
11.6 percent on the same month last year.
Job ads on the Internet eased 0.1 percent in October to
122,639, and were down 10.8 percent on the year. Newspaper ads
fell 0.2 percent, to be down 29.9 percent on the year.
Analysts at ANZ said trends in job advertising appear to be
steadying.
"While conditions in the labour market remain quite soft,
there are now signs emerging that much of the deterioration in
the unemployment rate has already occurred," said ANZ chief
economist Ivan Colhoun.
"Further, the recent stabilisation in overall job
advertising has been driven by a modest pick-up in hiring
intentions in some of the non-mining states, particularly in New
South Wales."
Official employment figures for October are due on Thursday.
Forecasts favour a rise of 10,000 with the unemployment rate
ticking up to 5.7 percent after an unexpected dip to 5.6 percent
in September.
The survey's correlation with employment has weakened over
the last couple of years, likely due to firms using other
methods of reaching job seekers such as social media.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)