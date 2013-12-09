SYDNEY Dec 9 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet dipped slightly in November, a
sign of stabilisation after falling for much of the past three
years.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements dropped a seasonally adjusted
0.8 percent in November from October, when they were down 0.1
percent.
The average number of job ads per week was 125,762, down
10.3 percent on the same month last year.
Job ads on the Internet eased 0.8 percent in November to
121,752, and were down 9.5 percent on the year. Newspaper ads
fell 1.7 percent, to be down 28 percent on the year.
Analysts at ANZ said trends in job advertising appear to be
steadying.
Official employment figures for November are due on
Thursday. Forecasts favour a rise of 10,000, with the
unemployment rate ticking up to 5.8 percent.
The job ads survey's correlation with employment has
weakened over the last couple of years, in part due to firms
using other methods of reaching job seekers such as social
media.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)