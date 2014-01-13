SYDNEY Jan 13 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet fell fractionally in December, a
third month of minor losses that at least points to some sign of
stabilisation in labour demand.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements dropped a seasonally adjusted
0.7 percent in December from November, when they were down 0.9
percent.
The average number of job ads per week was 124,786, down 9.1
percent on the same month of 2012.
Job ads on the Internet eased 0.7 percent in December to
120,766, and were down 8.3 percent on the year. Newspaper ads
rose 0.4 percent in the month, but were still down 27.4 percent
for the year in what has been a prolonged structural shift to
other forms of advertising.
"Labour demand appears to be stabilising or even improving
modestly," said Justin Fabo, head of Australian economics at
ANZ.
"A number of different measures of job ads/vacancies have
been broadly flat since mid 2013. This is consistent with the
unemployment rate remaining relatively stable at around 5.75
percent in the near term, a level it has been at since mid
2013."
Official employment figures for December are due on
Thursday. Forecasts favour a rise of 7,500, with the
unemployment rate staying at 5.8 percent.
The job ads survey's correlation with employment has
weakened over the last couple of years, in part due to firms
using other methods of reaching job seekers such as social
media.
