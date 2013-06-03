UPDATE 2-India's Flipkart raises $1.4 bln in high stakes battle with Amazon
* Flipkart to acquire eBay's India business (Updates to add more detail, Flipkart spokeswoman comment, context)
* Flipkart to acquire eBay's India business (Updates to add more detail, Flipkart spokeswoman comment, context)
BRATISLAVA, April 10 Slovak media covering the Brexit process are facing fines of up to 6,600 euros ($6,987) for using the unofficial but widely known name for the country in question, Britain, rather than the official United Kingdom.