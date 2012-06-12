SYDNEY, June 13 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday said the outlook for Australia's Aaa rating remained
stable thanks to the strength of its economy, institutions and
government finances.
"The outlook is for some acceleration in the rate of
economic growth, supported by the mining sector. In the next few
years, investment in the mining sector (including LNG, iron ore,
and coal) should remain strong, while private consumption
continues to grow at about 3 percent annually, supported by a
relatively strong labour market," Moody's sad in its annual
Credit Analysis of Australia.
Real GDP should return to near its level of the two decades
before the financial crisis, in the 3-3.5 percent range, it
added.
"The risks to this scenario are primarily from external
factors -- global and East Asian growth and financial market
developments (Europe or elsewhere) -- that could affect
Australia because of its dependence on external finance."
Australia's economy grew at a much stronger-than-expected
1.3 percent in the first quarter, data last week showed.