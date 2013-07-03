EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SYDNEY, July 3 Sales of new homes in Australia rose for a third straight month in May to their highest in 18 months, another sign that low mortgage rates are working to resuscitate the market.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in May.
Sales of new detached houses rose 0.9 percent, while those in the volatile multi-unit sector climbed 5.7 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment finally peaks this year.
Past cuts in interest rates have led to a promising recovery in approvals to build new homes while home prices have picked up since the turn of the year.
Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark out Tuesday showed dwelling prices rose 1.9 percent in June, from May, to be up 3.0 percent for the year.
"A range of housing indicators, including new home sales, suggest Australia experienced modest growth in new residential construction in 2012/13, with some momentum in activity set to carry into the fresh financial year," said HIA chief economist, Harley Dale.
"The key is whether a new home building recovery can be sustained, and at a growth rate sufficient to meaningfully assist the Australian economy with its rebalancing acts." (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.