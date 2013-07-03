SYDNEY, July 3 Sales of new homes in Australia rose for a third straight month in May to their highest in 18 months, another sign that low mortgage rates are working to resuscitate the market.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in May.

Sales of new detached houses rose 0.9 percent, while those in the volatile multi-unit sector climbed 5.7 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment finally peaks this year.

Past cuts in interest rates have led to a promising recovery in approvals to build new homes while home prices have picked up since the turn of the year.

Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark out Tuesday showed dwelling prices rose 1.9 percent in June, from May, to be up 3.0 percent for the year.

"A range of housing indicators, including new home sales, suggest Australia experienced modest growth in new residential construction in 2012/13, with some momentum in activity set to carry into the fresh financial year," said HIA chief economist, Harley Dale.

"The key is whether a new home building recovery can be sustained, and at a growth rate sufficient to meaningfully assist the Australian economy with its rebalancing acts." (Reporting by Wayne Cole)