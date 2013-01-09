SYDNEY Jan 9 Sales of new homes in Australia
bounced in November as falling mortgage rates bolstered demand
for detached houses, industry figures showed on Wednesday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of new homes rose 4.7 percent in
November, compared to October. Sales of detached homes increased
by 7.7 percent, outweighing a 6.9 percent decline in sales of
multi-units.
"Against the back drop of late 2012 when we had lower
borrowing rates combining with a number of states encouraging
new home building through amendments to first home buyer
assistance, it is promising to see new home sales moving in the
right direction," said HIA economist, Geordan Murray.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates in May, June,
October and December, in part to help revive a moribund housing
market.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)