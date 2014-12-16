SYDNEY The Australian government's decision to expand its budget deficit rather than pursue austerity policies was "commendable", the OECD said on Wednesday, while recommending a shift toward indirect taxes to repair finances in the longer term.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's regular scorecard on Australia said its economy was well managed but faced risks including weakness in global commodity prices and speculative froth in the domestic housing market.

It forecast economic growth would slow to 2.5 percent in 2015, from an estimated 3 percent this year, while the jobless rate would stay around 6.2 percent.

"Broadly speaking, the balance of risks facing the Australian economy contains more substantial downside than upside uncertainties," said the Paris-based agency.

Given the dangers it was appropriate that the Liberal National government had not tried to tighten fiscal policy in the short term to deal with a swelling budget shortfall.

Indeed, the OECD argued that there was "no obvious virtue" in accumulating a large war chest of net public assets by pursuing budget surpluses at all costs.

Treasurer Joe Hockey this week announced the budget deficit would grow to just over A$40 billion ($32.8 billion) in the year to June, A$10 billion larger than first expected.

Falling prices for key commodity exports, sluggish wages growth and problems passing planned budget cuts had all combined to undermine government finances.

The deterioration has been a political weight on Prime Minister Tony Abbott who, just a year into power, is trailing badly in opinion polls.

The OECD said steps to fix the budget should include a major shake up of the tax code. It recommended broadening the base and raising the rate of the goods and services tax (GST), and increasing the use of land taxes.

Australia's banking system was in good shape and well regulated, though lending in the housing market needed "intensive monitoring" and macroprudential tools should be considered if needed, the OECD said.

The main banking regulator recently outlined tougher guidelines around investment lending in property, in part to temper house price growth in Sydney and Melbourne.

On monetary policy, the OECD said only that a normalisation could be on the horizon but how it might evolve was "uncertain and subject to debate."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept rates at record lows of 2.5 percent for almost 16 months and financial markets are wagering there is more chance of a cut than a hike.

