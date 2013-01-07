SYDNEY Jan 7 A measure of online sales in Australia surged to a record high in November as consumers ordered early for the Christmas shopping season, pointing to resilience in underlying spending even as some bricks and mortar stores struggle.

National Australia Bank's index of online sales rose 15 percent in November, from October, to reach 241 points. Annual growth in the index picked up further to 27 percent, from 26 percent in October.

The index valued online sales in Australia at A$12.6 billion ($13.2 billion) for the year to November. That equals around 5.7 percent of overall retail spending and has been consistently growing far faster than sales in traditional stores.

Official data on sales for the retail sector are due on Wednesday and analysts expect a moderate increase of around 0.4 percent for the month.

NAB, in conjunction with data analytics firm Quantium, has estimated an index of online sale based on two million non-cash transactions per day, scaled up to replicate the broad economy. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)