SYDNEY Jan 7 A measure of online sales in
Australia surged to a record high in November as consumers
ordered early for the Christmas shopping season, pointing to
resilience in underlying spending even as some bricks and mortar
stores struggle.
National Australia Bank's index of online sales rose 15
percent in November, from October, to reach 241 points. Annual
growth in the index picked up further to 27 percent, from 26
percent in October.
The index valued online sales in Australia at A$12.6 billion
($13.2 billion) for the year to November. That equals around 5.7
percent of overall retail spending and has been consistently
growing far faster than sales in traditional stores.
Official data on sales for the retail sector are due on
Wednesday and analysts expect a moderate increase of around 0.4
percent for the month.
NAB, in conjunction with data analytics firm Quantium, has
estimated an index of online sale based on two million non-cash
transactions per day, scaled up to replicate the broad economy.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)