SYDNEY, April 2 Online sales in Australia picked up smartly in February after a lull the month before thanks in part to a splurge of gift buying for Valentine's Day, a survey showed on Monday.

National Australia Bank's index of online sales rose 5.8 percent in February to 168.1, putting it 26.4 percent above the same month last year.

The index valued online sales in Australia at A$10.9 billion ($11.3 billion) for the year to February. That equals around 5 percent of overall retail spending and is growing far faster than sales in traditional bricks and mortar stores.

Some interesting trends in February included an increase in spending in online florists and gift shops prior to Valentine's Day and increased spending in online bookshops ahead of the start of the first term for universities, noted NAB.

NAB, in conjunction with data analytics firm Quantium, has estimated an index of online sale based on two million non-cash transactions per day, scaled up to replicate the broad economy. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)