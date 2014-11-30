BRIEF-Intertech SA FY 2016 net loss widens at 2.6 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 30.2 million euros ($32.90 million) versus 28.9 million euros year ago
SYDNEY Dec 1 A measure of Australian manufacturing activity inched into expansionary territory in November as sales, new orders and deliveries all improved even as firms continued to complain of intense import competition.
The Australian Industry Group's performance of manufacturing index (PMI) rose 0.7 points to 50.1 in November, just above the 50 level that is supposed to mark the threshold between contraction and expansion.
"The lower Australian dollar, an easing in energy costs, moderate wages growth and relatively low interest rates are all helping to underpin the sector's performance," said Innes Willox, AIG chief executive.
"Demand for locally made inputs and components flowing from stronger residential construction activity is also a positive for the sector."
The survey has been persistently weaker than official measures of manufacturing, implying the sector has been deep in recession for almost all of the past five years. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
* FY 2016 turnover at 30.2 million euros ($32.90 million) versus 28.9 million euros year ago
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 30.75