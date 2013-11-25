SYDNEY Nov 26 Australia needs to become a lot
more productive if it is to maintain its high living standards
in coming years, a top central banker said on Tuesday, adding
that greater investment in infrastructure would be a major help.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
cautioned there were significant challenges ahead as the
country's population aged and terms of trade flattened out.
"A substantial increase in productivity growth will be
required," Lowe told a conference.
"If this lift does not take place, then we will need to
adjust to some combination of slower growth in real wages,
slower growth in profits, smaller gains in asset prices and
slower growth in government revenues and services."
Lowe said there were some reasons for optimism as a long
boom in mining investment was finally feeding through to higher
output. The central bank's liaison had also found many firms had
responded to the high Australian dollar by becoming more
efficient.
One way to boost productivity would be by investing more
heavily in infrastructure, particularly in transportation, said
Lowe.
"My own view is that there are significant opportunities for
additional investment in transportation infrastructure and for
using the existing infrastructure more efficiently," he added.
The new Liberal National Government of Tony Abbott has
talked of a major expansion in infrastructure investment, but
with a budget deep in the red it has not been clear where the
funding would come from.
Lowe said there was no shortage of private money waiting to
invest in infrastructure.
"The issue is more a reluctance of investors to take on the
construction and patronage risks and/or the difficulties of
charging for the use of infrastructure," he said.
"The public sector can play an important enabling role,
either through use of its own balance sheet directly or through
risk-sharing arrangements with the private sector."
It would also help if such projects had ways to generate
revenue, perhaps through user pay schemes or levies, though
neither were politically palatable, said Lowe.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)