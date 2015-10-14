SYDNEY Oct 14 Odds on a cut in Australian interest rates narrowed on Wednesday when the country's second-largest lender sprang a surprise rise in mortgage rates, threatening to dampen home prices and consumer sentiment in an already fragile economy.

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its variable mortgage rates for home occupiers and investors by 20 basis points, saying the move was necessary to cover rising regulatory costs.

Should the other major banks follow suit, as many expect, that might be considered an unwarranted tightening in monetary conditions by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

"The economy can't handle rate hikes now so Westpac's move makes it more certain RBA will cut again," concluded Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital. "Watch its November meeting for a quarter point cut."

The RBA holds its next policy meeting on November 3 and had been generally expected to hold rates at record lows of 2.0 percent, where they have been since the last easing in May.

Investors still seem less than convinced a cut will come so quickly with interbank futures <0#YIB:> implying a 27 percent chance of a move in November, up from 20 percent on Tuesday.

However, the probability of an easing by February shifted up markedly, all the way to 98 percent from 68 percent previously.

"On net this adds to our case for further RBA easing," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets, who tips a move in either February or March.

Rising mortgage rates would threaten to slow home price growth and thus temper household wealth.

"This in turn increases risks that household spending starts to better reflect household cash flows, which involve tepid wages growth and now higher servicing costs," said Turner.

The RBA has long wanted to cool portions of the market in Sydney and Melbourne where prices have surged as much as 50 percent in three years. It urged regulators to take aim at investment loans and to raise the capital buffer banks needed to cover this group.

Westpac's hike in borrowing costs would thus have not been unexpected by policymakers, who as recently as this week were showing little urgency to lean further on rate levers.

The deputy governor of the RBA, Philip Lowe, on Tuesday went to great pains to highlight the limitations of monetary policy preferring instead to rely on stimulus from a lower currency.

Furthermore, mortgage rates are only rising modestly from what were the lowest levels in at least half a century. Other rates, such as on business loans, are not affected. Westpac estimated its move would cost A$10 a week for the average borrower.

Another wrinkle particular to Australia is that many borrowers had not taken past rate cuts in full, choosing instead to pay their loans off quicker. Westpac estimates 70 percent of its customers are ahead on their loans.

"When official rates dropped by 50 basis points earlier this year the vast majority of borrowers did not change their repayment schedules," says Michael Workman, a senior economist at Australia's largest home lender CBA.

"For them a rise of 20 basis points will likely not even register as a higher repayment." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Eric Meijer)