(Adds comment from NAB, ANZ and CBA)
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY Oct 14 Odds on a cut in Australian
interest rates narrowed on Wednesday when the country's
second-largest lender sprang a surprise rise in mortgage rates,
threatening to dampen home prices and consumer sentiment in an
already fragile economy.
Westpac Banking Corp lifted its variable mortgage
rates for occupiers and investors by 20 basis points, saying the
move was necessary to cover rising regulatory costs.
Should the other major banks follow suit, as many expect,
that might be considered an unwarranted tightening in monetary
conditions by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
"The economy can't handle rate hikes now so Westpac's move
makes it more certain RBA will cut again," concluded Shane
Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital. "Watch its November
meeting for a quarter point cut."
The RBA holds its next policy meeting on November 3 and had
been generally expected to hold rates at record lows of 2.0
percent, where they have been since the last easing in May.
Top mortgage lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
on Wednesday said it was yet to make a decision on its rates
while a spokesman at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
declined to comment.
National Australia Bank CEO Andrew Thorburn didn't
rule out following Westpac's lead. "It's something you react
to...and review on an ongoing basis," he said at a business
lunch in Sydney.
Investors still seem less than convinced a cut will come so
quickly with interbank futures <0#YIB:> implying a 27 percent
chance of a move in November, up from 20 percent on Tuesday.
However, the probability of an easing by February shifted up
markedly, all the way to 98 percent from 68 percent previously.
"On net this adds to our case for further RBA easing," said
Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets, who tips a
move in either February or March.
Rising mortgage rates would threaten to slow home price
growth and thus temper household wealth.
"This in turn increases risks that household spending starts
to better reflect household cash flows, which involve tepid
wages growth and now higher servicing costs," said Turner.
The RBA has long wanted to cool portions of the market in
Sydney and Melbourne where prices have surged as much as 50
percent in three years. It urged regulators to take aim at
investment loans and to raise the capital buffer banks needed to
cover this group.
Westpac's hike in borrowing costs would thus have not been
unexpected by policymakers, who as recently as this week were
showing little urgency to lean further on rate levers.
The deputy governor of the RBA, Philip Lowe, on Tuesday went
to great pains to highlight the limitations of monetary policy
preferring instead to rely on stimulus from a lower currency.
Furthermore, mortgage rates are only rising modestly from
what were the lowest levels in at least half a century. Other
rates, such as on business loans, are not affected. Westpac
estimated its move would cost A$10 a week for the average
borrower.
Another wrinkle particular to Australia is that many
borrowers had not taken past rate cuts in full, choosing instead
to pay their loans off quicker. Westpac estimates 70 percent of
its customers are ahead on their loans.
"When official rates dropped by 50 basis points earlier this
year the vast majority of borrowers did not change their
repayment schedules," says Michael Workman, a senior economist
at CBA.
"For them a rise of 20 basis points will likely not even
register as a higher repayment."
(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Lincoln Feast
and Eric Meijer)