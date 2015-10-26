* Prospect of ECB easing, Fed delay sends A$ higher

* Low A$ vital to support services as mining struggles

* RBA could head off rise with rate cut in Nov or Dec

SYDNEY, Oct 27 Australia may have to cut interest rates to prevent an unwelcome rise in its currency as central banks abroad unleash another round of global easing, even though it risks pouring fuel on a hot housing market at home.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has sounded loath to reduce rates from already record lows of 2 percent, it might have no choice in a world where extreme easing policies are driving bond yields negative in more and more countries.

Sub-par economic growth, restrained inflation and moves by major banks to raise their mortgage rates also provide domestic reasons for a cut, potentially as early as next week.

"It means Australia's rates are simply too high for this post-GFC environment," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at fund manager AMP Capital.

"A low A$ is vital to support services like tourism and education. We really don't need it going in the wrong direction - which is up."

Speculation about an easing at the RBA's Nov. 3 meeting had already been stirred by the decision of Australia's major banks to raise mortgage rates in an effort to shield profits from increasing regulatory costs.

Yet, perhaps more telling was last week's decision by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to flag an expansion in its asset buying campaign that could be unveiled as soon as December, a surprise that sent the Australian dollar almost 4 percent higher on the euro.

That was followed by news on Friday that China's central bank was again cutting rates and banks' reserve requirements to shore up a creaking economy.

It was an eerie echo of events at the start of the year when action by the ECB triggered a wave of global stimulus measures.

Indeed, it was no coincidence that when the ECB massively expanded its asset buying in January, it took little more than a week for the RBA to start cutting rates again.

That February easing was followed by a move in May, but the RBA has since sounded very wary of going any further for fear of inflating a debt-driven bubble in home prices.

Minutes of the February and May meetings showed that policy action by other central banks loomed large in the decisions, and particularly the need to keep the local dollar from rising.

Back then the Aussie was around 77 U.S. cents and has since declined to around 72 cents, for a drop of 6 percent.

It did fall as far as 69 cents last month only to rally when the U.S. Federal Reserve skipped a chance to tighten and sounded divided on whether to hike at all this year.

The Fed's reluctance has been a major disappointment for RBA officials who were counting on higher U.S. rates to keep the Aussie on a downward trajectory.

Now with the ECB seemingly set to ease again, and talk the Bank of Japan may go as well, the odds on a Fed tightening by year-end have lengthened yet further. Fed funds futures <0#FF:> currently imply a rate of 18 basis points by December, compared to the current effective rate of 13 basis points.

All of which risks making Australian yields too tempting to foreign funds desperate for returns.

Australia's two-year debt, for instance, pays 1.80 percent far above the 0.65 percent on offer in the United States. Japan pays zero and Germany actually charges investors 0.31 percent to lend to them. Even Spanish yields turned negative last week.

New Zealand tried bucking the trend with rate hikes in 2014, only to turn tail in June of this year. Its central bank meets on Thursday and could decide to sit pat after three straight cuts. Yet, another move is widely expected in December. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)