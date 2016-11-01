(Updates with details and policy, economy context)
* RBA holds rates at 1.5 pct at Nov meeting, as expected
* Says economy to grow near potential, inflation slowly rise
* A$ firms as lack of explicit easing bias lessens chance of
cut
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 1 Australia's central bank held
rates steady for a third month on Tuesday, with markets wagering
a windfall from surging export prices and concerns over a hot
housing market could mean its five-year easing cycle was all but
done.
The local dollar firmed after the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) ended its monthly policy meeting with rates unchanged at a
record low of 1.5 percent and offered no explicit easing bias.
Instead, Governor Philip Lowe provided a balanced statement.
"Over the next year, the economy is forecast to grow at
close to its potential rate, before gradually strengthening," he
wrote. Inflation was expected to remain low for some time, but
would "pick up gradually over the next two years."
The steady decision was widely expected given policy makers
had sounded optimistic on the economic outlook amid higher
prices for key commodity exports. The jump in coal alone could
be worth an extra A$25 billion in annual revenue if sustained.
A Reuters poll of 60 analysts had found all but five tipped
no change this week. A majority saw scope for one more easing
next year, but investors were lengthening the odds on a move.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply a one-in-three chance of a
cut next year, compared to one-in-two previously, lifting the
Australian dollar up a third of a cent to $0.7655.
Low inflation and a lacklustre labour market could open the
door to further easing. Underlying inflation is stuck at a
record low of 1.5 percent and seems likely to remain below the
RBA's 2 to 3 percent target band for another year or more.
Employment growth has also disappointed in recent months,
while being heavily skewed toward part-time jobs.
HOUSING HEATS UP
A chief argument against the need for further stimulus is a
recent acceleration of house price gains in Australia's two
largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.
The trend was highlighted by Lowe who said prices in some
markets "have been rising briskly" over the past few months.
Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out on Tuesday
showed values galloped 10.9 percent higher in October from a
year earlier, while Melbourne boasted a 9.1 percent gain.
Prices rose for the 10th month across all the major cities
to be up 7.5 percent for the year.
The inexorable ascent of prices has taken homes out of the
reach of many first-time buyers and fuelled concerns about
excessive borrowing by property investors.
"With ongoing strong value growth and the debate around
affordability gathering some momentum, there is likely to be
further caution by the Reserve Bank around future rate cuts,"
said CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless.
Some feared prices must eventually deflate, particularly as
there was a huge pipeline of new apartments coming on stream.
Lawless noted building approvals in Brisbane, for instance,
suggested the existing stock of units could expand by more than
a quarter over the next two years.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin & Shri
Navaratnam)