SYDNEY Nov 6 Australia's central bank kept its main cash rate steady at 3.25 percent on Tuesday, surprising some in markets who had looked for a cut given an uncertain global outlook, a high local dollar and lower export prices.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. Most analysts had felt the RBA would cut rates to 3.0 percent, though markets had put the odds at less than 50-50.

