SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australia's central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given it was only a month since it last eased policy and a Federal election is just days away.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. All 23 analysts in a Reuters poll had felt the RBA would hold rates this week, though many still expect a further easing in coming months.