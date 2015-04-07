SYDNEY, April 7 Australia's central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.25 percent on Tuesday, surprising some who had looked for another easing to follow February's cut.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 25 analysts had found 11 expected a cut this week, while the remainder thought it would pause for now. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)