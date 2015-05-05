SYDNEY May 5 Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to an all-time low of 2.0 percent on Tuesday, aiming to spur a sluggish domestic economy while keeping downward pressure on the local dollar.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 27 analysts had found 20 expected a cut this week. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)