Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
SYDNEY May 5 Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to an all-time low of 2.0 percent on Tuesday, aiming to spur a sluggish domestic economy while keeping downward pressure on the local dollar.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 27 analysts had found 20 expected a cut this week. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.