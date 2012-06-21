SYDNEY, June 21 Australia's central bank is
paying greater attention to electronic sales and fund transfer
data as a more timely indicator of household demand across the
economy, potentially filling in gaps in official statistics.
In a study paper published on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) highlighted several electronic indicators that
offered a useful insight into both consumer spending and
unemployment trends.
"Both payments and internet search data are likely to become
more useful as economic indicators over time as payments
behaviour and internet usage become more stable," said the bank.
"Accordingly, electronic indicators of economic activity
will continue to be monitored in assessing current conditions."
Traditional measures of spending, such as the government's
retail sales report, have become less useful as consumers spend
relatively more on services and less on goods. That was a major
reason household consumption in Australia proved far stronger in
the first quarter of the year than the early data had implied.
Data on electronic payments on debit and credit cards are
more timely, have little sampling error and are broader in
coverage. The monthly value of electronic card transactions is
more than twice the monthly value of retail sales.
Banks were also starting to publish their own measures of
activity based on card usage by their customers.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia now releases a monthly
Business Sales Indicator, the Australia and New Zealand Bank has
a Small Business Sales Trend, and the National Australia Bank
compiles an Online Retail Sales Index.
The RBA noted a particular advantage of the CBA BSI was that
the data were broken down by 20 merchant types, allowing greater
tracking of spending between goods and services.
The central bank also monitored data from financial message
service provider SWIFT, which itself produces an index to
predict economic growth right across the OECD.
Large-value corporate customer payments will usually be sent
using SWIFT, particularly wholesale transactions relating to
business investment, the RBA said.
The study found that the number of transactions tracked
economic activity reasonably well.
"The results suggest that wholesale SWIFT electronic
transactions data have some relationship with key economy-wide
measures of activity and, moreover, contain useful information
in addition to that already reflected in other timely
indicators," the RBA said.
The central bank also looked at the predictive powers of
internet search volumes, or how often a particular term was
used. In particular, it found searches on "unemployed" and
"unemployment" could prove a timely leading indicator of the
official jobless rate.
