SYDNEY, June 21 Australia's central bank is paying greater attention to electronic sales and fund transfer data as a more timely indicator of household demand across the economy, potentially filling in gaps in official statistics.

In a study paper published on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) highlighted several electronic indicators that offered a useful insight into both consumer spending and unemployment trends.

"Both payments and internet search data are likely to become more useful as economic indicators over time as payments behaviour and internet usage become more stable," said the bank.

"Accordingly, electronic indicators of economic activity will continue to be monitored in assessing current conditions."

Traditional measures of spending, such as the government's retail sales report, have become less useful as consumers spend relatively more on services and less on goods. That was a major reason household consumption in Australia proved far stronger in the first quarter of the year than the early data had implied.

Data on electronic payments on debit and credit cards are more timely, have little sampling error and are broader in coverage. The monthly value of electronic card transactions is more than twice the monthly value of retail sales.

Banks were also starting to publish their own measures of activity based on card usage by their customers.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia now releases a monthly Business Sales Indicator, the Australia and New Zealand Bank has a Small Business Sales Trend, and the National Australia Bank compiles an Online Retail Sales Index.

The RBA noted a particular advantage of the CBA BSI was that the data were broken down by 20 merchant types, allowing greater tracking of spending between goods and services.

The central bank also monitored data from financial message service provider SWIFT, which itself produces an index to predict economic growth right across the OECD.

Large-value corporate customer payments will usually be sent using SWIFT, particularly wholesale transactions relating to business investment, the RBA said.

The study found that the number of transactions tracked economic activity reasonably well.

"The results suggest that wholesale SWIFT electronic transactions data have some relationship with key economy-wide measures of activity and, moreover, contain useful information in addition to that already reflected in other timely indicators," the RBA said.

The central bank also looked at the predictive powers of internet search volumes, or how often a particular term was used. In particular, it found searches on "unemployed" and "unemployment" could prove a timely leading indicator of the official jobless rate. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)