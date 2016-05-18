China should continue its cautious and gradual programme of financial reform, an Australian central banker urged on Wednesday, noting that Australia had benefited from such a focus when it floated its currency back in the 1980s.

Speaking to a forum in Beijing, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Guy Debelle said the experience of Australia and other countries suggested it can be beneficial to set up a strong prudential supervision framework before the financial sector and capital account are fully liberalised.

"This mitigates subsequent risks to financial stability," he said in prepared remarks to the RMB FX Forum, which he will address via video link.

"In light of this history, and given the importance of China to the global economy, China's authorities have good reason to continue pursuing a cautious and gradual programme of financial reform."

China is working towards liberalising its capital accounts and internationalising its currency. Beijing's efforts have been recognised by the International Monetary Fund, which admitted the yuan into its benchmark currency basket last year.

