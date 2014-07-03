By Wayne Cole
HOBART, July 3 Australia's economic rebalancing
away from the mining boom is still in its early stages, a top
central banker said on Thursday, while cautioning investors they
were underestimating the risk of sharp fall in the local dollar.
The warning on the currency from Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens had the desired impact - knocking
the local dollar down half a U.S. cent to $0.9380.
Investors also took Stevens's comments as reinforcing the
outlook for rates staying at record lows, and perhaps even
nudging open the door for another cut if needed.
"The Governor has delivered his clearest statement yet that
super-low interest rates are likely to be part of the economic
landscape over the medium term," said Savanth Sebastian, an
economist at CommSec.
Markets now put the chance of a cut in the 2.5 percent cash
rate by year end at around 50-50, a shift that was encouraged by
a disappointing reading on retail sales.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported sales fell 0.5
percent in May, the biggest drop in a year and confounding
forecasts of a steady outcome.
Speaking in Hobart, Stevens noted encouraging signs that low
rates were working to support consumer demand, home building,
employment and non-mining investment.
"But these signs remain early ones," said Stevens. "There is
quite some way to go yet before the episode is completed."
The central bank has already gone almost 11 months without
changing rates and continues to predict that the outlook is for
more stability ahead.
Stevens emphasised that the bank had not given any thought
to when it might raise rates and that while policy was very
accommodative, it still had "ammunition" on rates given they
were still well above zero.
OVERVALUED BY ANY MEASURE
One reason for the caution was the historically high level
of the Australian dollar, which Stevens said was "overvalued"
given falls in prices for the country's major commodity exports.
"We think that investors are underestimating the likelihood
of a significant fall in the Australian dollar at some point,"
said Stevens, while also claiming that the bank was not actively
trying to talk the currency lower.
The strong currency has been a thorn in the side of
trade-exposed industries for months, forcing cost cutting and
job shedding in some sectors.
On the brighter side, Stevens played down the impact of the
Liberal-National government's unpopular May budget, arguing it
was unlikely to have a material affect on the economy for the
next year or so.
Neither did he sound too concerned about the risk that a
bubble had formed in the housing market. Mortgage growth had
only been moderate so far and there was no evidence banks had
loosened lending standards.
An ongoing increase in the supply of housing should help
temper prices over time, he noted. Government data out Thursday
showed approvals to build new homes surged 9.9 percent in May,
the largest gain in eight months and above the most optimistic
forecast.
"If the next couple of years saw an unremarkable
performance on prices, and construction staying at the higher
levels that will clearly be reached over the coming year, it
would be an outcome that would contribute to a balanced growth
path for the economy," said Stevens.
