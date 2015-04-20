NEW YORK, April 20 Australia's central bank is
willing to cut interest rates again if needed, but is cautious
about the likely impact on house prices and debt levels, a top
policy maker said on Monday.
Speaking in New York, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
Governor Glenn Stevens also reiterated that the Australian
dollar was "very likely" to fall further over time.
The central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 2.25
percent in February, but it surprised many analysts by skipping
further moves at its policy meetings in March and April.
"The (RBA) Board has clearly signalled a willingness to
lower it even further, should that be helpful in securing
sustainable economic growth," Stevens told the American
Australian Association.
"The Board has been proceeding with a degree of caution that
is appropriate in the circumstances," he added, "It also has, I
would say, a realistic assessment of how much monetary policy
can be expected to achieve in supporting the adjustment the
economy needs to make."
Financial markets imply around a 50-50 chance of a cut to 2
percent at the RBA's next meeting on May 5, having lengthened
the odds after a surprisingly strong jobs report out last week.
Stevens noted that low rates were working to boost home
building and household wealth, just as intended. Yet they were
also driving house prices up at a time when Australians were
already highly leveraged.
"Credit conditions are only one of several factors at work
here. But credit conditions are very easy. So while the conduct
of monetary policy can't allow these financial considerations to
dominate the 'real economy' ones completely, nor can it simply
ignore them," said Stevens.
That was one reason the banking regulator in Australia had
tightened home lending standards at the turn of the year, though
Stevens said it was too early to judge how effective that would
be in restraining property speculation.
Looking globally, Stevens said regulators were concerned
that investors might not be aware that liquidity had declined in
world markets, which would make it harder to sell assets during
times of stress.
