SYDNEY May 18 A top Australian central banker
on Monday said policy makers would be walking a "fine line" in
deciding whether to cut interest rates any further given the
risks of igniting a debt-fuelled boom in consumption that could
end badly.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
said this month's cut in rates to a record low of 2 percent
should help support demand and home construction as desired.
"It is, however, unlikely to be in Australia's long-term
interests to engineer a consumption boom by encouraging people
to borrow large amounts against future income," Lowe told a
corporate finance forum.
"This is especially so when debt levels are already high and
prospects for future income growth are not as positive as they
once were. So, there is a fairly fine line to tread here."
The latest decision to ease policy "sought to strike a
prudent balance" between encouraging demand and investment but
avoiding imbalances through over-borrowing, said Lowe.
"We will continue to assess that balance carefully," he
added.
Financial markets are pricing in around a 50-50 chance the
RBA will ease again, in part because of the stubborn strength of
the local dollar.
Indeed, Lowe on Monday noted that low interest rates around
the world were keeping the local currency high and a further
fall would be helpful in rebalancing the economy.
Lowe said average returns on savings globally looked like
remaining unusually low for a protracted period, and that was
proving challenging for fund managers and future retirees.
One side effect was that businesses were putting off
investment because they still expected historic rates of return
that were simply too high for current conditions, said Lowe.
This was one reason that investment outside of the mining
sector in Australia was not picking up nearly as quickly or
strongly as the RBA had hoped for.
"A lift in non-mining investment remains the critical
ingredient to stronger growth in the overall economy," he said.
"Many of the preconditions for this to occur are in place,
although a sustained lift still seems some way off."
